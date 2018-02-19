Test of Arrow 3 Missile Defense System Completes Successfully

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 19, 2018)

FORT BELVOIR, Va. --- Today at 2:30 a.m. local time, the Missile Defense Agency and the Israel Missile Defense Organization successfully completed a flight test of the Arrow 3 weapons system that is designed to defend against ballistic missiles outside of the atmosphere.



The test was conducted at a test site in central Israel and was led by Israel Aerospace Industries, in collaboration with the Israeli air force.



The Missile Defense Agency, as system co-developer, supported the test.



The Arrow 3 weapons system is a major part of Israel's multi-layered defense array. This array is based on four layers; Iron Dome and David's Sling, and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems. The success of this test is a major milestone in the operational capabilities of Israel and its ability to defend itself against current and future threats in the region.



Arrow 3 interceptors were delivered to the Israeli air force in January 2017 for operational use.



(ends)



Higher, Further

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Feb 19, 2018)

Last night (Sunday), an "Arrow" weapon system test was completed successfully when an "Arrow 3" missile intercepted a simulated target in space. First, the target was detected by the weapon system's radar. The data was then transmitted to the interception management center, and the "Arrow 3" missile was launched.



The test was performed by Israel's Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, alongside the American Missile Defense Agency, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the IAF. Designated systems were installed on the tested missile in order to transmit unique data and enable a more effective analysis of the test results.



The test's success is a milestone in Israel's defensive capabilities. "This was an operational test. We tested the 'Arrow 3' interceptor missile against a simulated target located thousands of kilometers away at an altitude of over 100 kilometers. This target was further and higher than any other target we've intercepted so far", explained Lt. Col. Y', Commander of the "Arrow" Unit. "The test shows the significant capabilities of the weapon system and its operators, capabilities which are now a part of the IAF's Aerial Defense Division".



From Detection to Interception



The "Arrow 3" interceptor missile was integrated into the IAF for operational use in January, 2017. It is an innovative missile, designed to defend against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere. Additional tests are expected in the US in 2018. "This is an opportunity to examine the entire process, from detection to interception", said Lt. Col. Y'. "As part of this test, we examined the capabilities of the weapon system's new program block, which was integrated a few months ago. The new block has many improved defense capabilities with an emphasis on a larger radius and altitude of interception. After the test, we have much more faith in this block and its operational capability".



"The test's success is our success"



The Missile Test Unit was responsible for the test's infrastructure. "We received the test scenario and began establishing its infrastructure with an emphasis on safety", said Lt. Col. A', Commander of the Missile Test Unit. "The biggest challenge was mapping out dangerous zones on the ground, in the air and at sea in order to prevent people, aircraft and ships from entering. Our unit is responsible for operating the test field, both in maintenance and in engineering. It is a privilege to perform this test, and its success is our success".



-ends-

