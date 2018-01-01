Elbit Systems of America-Rockwell Collins Joint Venture to Incorporate Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems II into Republic of Korea F-16 Aircraft

(Source: Elbit Systems of America; issued Feb. 21, 2018)

FORT WORTH, Texas --- Elbit Systems of America, LLC announced that its joint venture with Rockwell Collins, Rockwell Collins ESA Vision Systems, LLC (RCEVS) will incorporate the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II (JHMCS II) helmet-mounted display into Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-16 aircraft.



"Our next-generation, helmet mounted display systems provide game-changing situational awareness capabilities for pilots," commented Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America. "We are committed to giving U.S. and allied warfighters the technology and capabilities needed for the decisive edge in mission effectiveness and pilot safety."



The ROKAF version of the JHMCS II helmet provides pilots with enhanced situational awareness during day and night missions with immediate and accurate visor-projected display of friendly, threat, and unknown targets. The JHMCS II Night Vision Goggle (NVG) and Digital Eyepiece (DEP) solution allows pilots to easily convert from day to night operations by using one hand while airborne and without removing the helmet. With the JHMCS II NVG/DEP night solution, pilots are able to fly with HMD symbology during both day and night missions.



Like its predecessor, the combat-proven JHMCS, the JHMCS II provides pilots and aircrew the capability to direct sensors and aim weapons. The JHMCS II system also includes an inherent future growth path to enhanced capabilities including full-color symbology generated by a digital image source, full color video, and pilot health monitoring.



The JHMCS is used in the F-15, F-16, and F/A-18 aircraft. Elbit Systems of America and Rockwell Collins, through RCEVS, also supply the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System.





Elbit Systems of America is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd.



-ends-

