U.S. Army to Send Gray Eagle to South Korea

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 20, 2018)

SEOUL --- The U.S. Army plans to send MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) to South Korea. This system can carry air-to-surface armaments and could perform strikes on command centers and missile launch pads.



Twelve Gray Eagle UAVs are to arrive at an air base in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province in March and April. This deployment will coincide with planned joint South Korea-U.S. drills.



These exercises will take place after the closing of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.



Construction of a hangar and other support facilities was completed in late January.



