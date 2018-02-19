U.S. Navy Awards General Dynamics Bath Iron Works FFG(X) Concept Design Contract

General Dynamics

BATH, Maine --- The U.S. Navy awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works a $14.9 million contract for the concept design of the Navy’s planned Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)).



Bath Iron Works’ proposed design is based on a family of AEGIS Guided Missile Frigates designed by the Spanish shipbuilder Navantia. The contract award enables Bath Iron Works to mature the design to meet the specifications established by the Navy that will be used for the Detail Design and Construction request for proposals. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $22.9 million.



“Bath Iron Works looks forward to working with Navantia to further develop a guided missile frigate design that meets the needs of the U.S. Navy,” said General Dynamics Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko.



The Navy’s initial request for proposals in November required that frigate designs be based on an existing hull form that is already in service. The Navy has said the requirement will make the planned production of 20 frigates more affordable and bring the ships to the fleet more quickly. The Detail Design and Construction award is planned to be in 2020.



Bath Iron Works designed the Navy’s prior frigate, the Oliver Hazard Perry class, and built many of the hulls. Bath Iron Works partnered with Navantia in the 1980s to adapt the Oliver Hazard Perry design for construction by the Spanish shipbuilding industry and for use by the Spanish Navy.



Bath Iron Works currently has under construction Zumwalt-class destroyers Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) and Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002), and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and John Basilone (DDG 122).



