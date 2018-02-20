Kuwait – Fast Patrol Boats

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Feb 20, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait of fast patrol boats for an estimated cost of $100 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Kuwait has requested to purchase fifteen (15) fast patrol boats outfitted with thirty-six (36) .50 caliber machine guns (thirty (30) installed, two (2) per boat and six (6) spares). This request also includes support equipment, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total case value is $100 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign and national security of the United States by improving the security of a friendly country. Kuwait plays a key role in U.S. efforts to advance stability in the Middle East, providing basing, access, and transit of U.S. forces in the region.



Kuwait intends to use the boats for patrol, interdiction, and maritime protection. These boats will help Kuwait develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Kvichak (a Vigor Company), Kent, Washington. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by U.S. Government and contractor representatives to participate in program and technical reviews plus training and maintenance support in country, on a temporary basis, for a period of twenty-four (24) months. It will also require three (3) contractor representatives to reside in country for a period of two (2) years to support this program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

