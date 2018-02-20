Finland – Mk 41 Vertical Launching Systems

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Feb 20, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Finland of Mk 41 Baseline VII Strike-Length Vertical Launching Systems for an estimated cost of $70 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Finland has requested a possible sale of four (4) Mk 41 Baseline VII Strike-Length Vertical Launching Systems. Also included are spares, handling equipment, test equipment, operator manuals and technical documentation, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, training, technical, and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistical support. The estimated total case value is $70 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner nation that has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



Finland intends to use the vertical launching systems on four new construction corvettes that will make up the Finnish Navy's Squadron 2020.



The vertical launching systems will enable Finland to acquire missiles that will significantly enhance the Finnish Navy's area defense capabilities over critical air-and-sea-lines of trade and communication.



The proposed sale of the Mk 41 will increase the Finnish Navy's maritime partnership, interoperability, and regional security capability. Finland has not purchased the Mk 41 previously, but will have no difficulty incorporating this capability into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bethesda, MD. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require up to 12 U.S. Government personnel and up to five contractor representatives to travel to Finland providing support over a period of ten years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

