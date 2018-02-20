DAC Clears Procurement Worth Rs 1850 Crore

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 20, 2018)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, met today and accorded approval to Capital Acquisition Proposals of the Services valued at over Rs 1850 crore.



These include procurement of essential quantity of Infantry Combat Vehicle (BMPs-2/2k) for Mechanised Infantry and other Arms and Services at an estimated cost of over Rs 1125 crore from the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). This procurement will meet the operational requirement of the troops in rapid deployment of Mechanised Forces.



Indian Navy has played a lead role in Hydrographic operations in the Indian Ocean Region. DAC accorded approval for procurement of one Survey Training Vessel (STV) for meeting the Navy's growing 'Hydrographic Survey' needs in ports, harbours, Exclusive Economic Zone, etc. The construction of the vessel is to be undertaken under Buy (Indian-IDDM) by Indian shipyards at an estimated cost of Rs 626 crore.



