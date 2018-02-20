Airbus Delivers Its First A350-1000 to Launch Customer Qatar Airways

(Source: Airbus; issued Feb. 20, 2018)

Airbus has delivered to Qatar Airways, the launch customer, the first A350-1000, the company’s latest and largest twin-aisle widebody. It can carry 44 additional passengers and has a maximum range of almost 15,000 km. (Airbus photo)

TOULOUSE, France --- Airbus has delivered the world’s first A350-1000 widebody airliner to launch customer Qatar Airways at a delivery event in Toulouse, France. The aircraft is the first of 37 A350-1000s ordered by the carrier and is the first ever Airbus aircraft fitted with the revolutionary new Qsuite seats, offering the first ever double bed in Business class. Qatar Airways is the world’s largest A350 XWB family customer with 76 aircraft on order and the largest A350-1000 customer.



“Qatar Airways always demands the very best for its customers, so it is right that we are the first airline in the world to fly the Airbus A350-1000,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, “This remarkable state-of-the-art aircraft will become a firm part of Qatar Airways fleet and will keep us ahead of the curve, allowing us to continue to offer our passengers outstanding levels of comfort and service”.



The A350-1000 fits seamlessly alongside Qatar Airways’ growing fleet, including 20 A350-900s today. Both aircraft are complementary and provide for maximum commonality with unmatched operating efficiencies and the same unique passenger experience in their Airspace cabin. Flyers will benefit from absolute well-being in the cabin, with more personal space, optimised cabin altitude, more fresh air, controlled temperature & humidity, integrated connectivity and the latest generation of in-flight entertainment system.



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce President – Civil Aerospace, stated “We are very proud to have worked with Qatar Airways and Airbus to deliver engines for this latest version of the A350 XWB family. This delivery marks another significant day in our partnership with the airline and the manufacturer as the new aircraft is powered by the most powerful engine ever developed for an Airbus aircraft, the Trent XWB-97.”



Fabrice Brégier, Airbus, said “It is a huge pride for us to deliver the very first A350-1000 to our launch customer Qatar Airways. Bringing major advantages in fuel and cost efficiency along with unmatched passenger comfort, the A350-1000 is the ideal aircraft to showcase Qatar Airways’ legendary customer service. With its greater capacity compared to the A350-900, the newest widebody will play a major role on the carrier’s busiest long-haul routes and will contribute to strengthen their position at the forefront of the aviation industry.”



The A350-1000 is Airbus’ latest and largest widebody in the twin-aisle category. With a 7-metre longer fuselage, the A350-1000 space for premium cabin products is 40% larger than its smaller sibling the A350-900. In Qatar Airways configuration the A350-1000 offers 44 additional seats. It is a truly long-range aircraft with a range of 8,000nm (14,800 km) at entry into service. The A350-1000 features a modified wing trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines. As with the A350-900, the A350-1000 brings together the very latest in aerodynamics, design and advanced technologies for a 25 per cent step change in operating cost compared to previous generation competitor aircraft.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



(ends)



Rolls-Royce Joins Airbus and Qatar Airways to Celebrate Delivery of First A350-1000

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Feb 20, 2018)

Rolls-Royce today joined Airbus and Qatar Airways to celebrate the delivery of the first Airbus A350-1000 to enter service, powered by Trent XWB-97 engines.



His Excellency, Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Fabrice Brégier, Airbus, and Chris Cholerton Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, attended a formal aircraft handover ceremony at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France.



The Trent XWB-97 is the 97,000lb higher thrust version of the Trent XWB, the world’s most efficient large civil aero engine flying today and is also the fastest selling widebody jet engine ever, with over 1,700 engines ordered by 45 customers worldwide.



The other version of the Trent XWB, rated at 84,000lb, powers the A350-900 which first entered service in January 2015, again with Qatar Airways as the global launch customer. Today 290 of these engines are in service with airlines worldwide, having accumulated more than 1.3 million flying hours and achieving the best entry into service performance of any widebody engine, with outstanding reliability.



The event marks the start of a series of first aircraft deliveries for Rolls-Royce, with its engines also due to power the Airbus A330neo and the Boeing 787-10 into service in the coming months.



His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “As an airline known for delivering innovation and world firsts Qatar Airways is proud to be the global launch customer for the Airbus A350 XWB-1000 and to take delivery of our first aircraft today. As the World’s Best Airline we look to work with the world’s best partners so I am pleased to be here today with Airbus and Rolls-Royce to celebrate this milestone in aviation history. We look forward to providing our customers with continued award-winning service from day one with this latest aircraft.”



Fabrice Brégier said: “It gives us huge pride at Airbus to deliver the very first A350-1000 to our launch customer Qatar Airways. This is another great moment for Airbus and I would like to thank Rolls-Royce for its continued support in providing this latest version of the fuel-efficient and quiet Trent XWB engines. As the most powerful engine ever developed for an Airbus aircraft, it’s yet another great feat of engineering from Rolls-Royce.”



Chris Cholerton said: “We are very proud to have worked with Qatar Airways and Airbus to deliver the engines for the latest version of the A350 XWB. Both are highly valued partners to Rolls-Royce and today marks another important step forward in our relationship together.



“We are excited to see the latest version of the Trent XWB entering service with Qatar Airways and look forward to this engine continuing to provide outstanding levels of reliability.”



Trent XWB – incredible engineering by numbers:

-- It sucks in up to 1.3 tonnes of air, the equivalent of a squash court, every second at take-off.

-- The force on a fan blade at take-off is equivalent to a load of almost 90 tons, the same as nine London buses hanging off each blade.

-- High pressure turbine blades inside the engine rotate at 12,500 rpm, with their tips reaching 1,200mph – twice the speed of sound.

-- At take off each of the engine’s 68 high pressure turbine blades generates around 900 horsepower per blade – the equivalent to that of a Formula One racing car.

-- At full power, air leaves the nozzle at the back of the engine travelling at almost 1000mph.



-ends-

