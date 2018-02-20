India Test-fires Nuclear-Capable Agni II Missile

(Source: Xinhua; issued Feb 20, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- India Tuesday test-fired its medium-range, nuclear-capable Agni II missile from a military island off the coast of eastern state of Odisha, sources said.



"The home-made, surface-to-surface missile was test-fired this morning from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Balasore district as part of Indian Army's training exercise," sources said.



The two-stage Agni II missile, with a strike range of over 2,000 km, has already been inducted into the Indian Army. It can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.



Agni is a family of medium to intercontinental range ballistic missiles developed by India, named after one of the five elements of nature - fire.



The first missile of the series, Agni I was developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program and successfully test-fired in 1989.



