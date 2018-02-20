Inquiry on Swedish Armed Forces’ Long-Term Equipment Needs Presented

(Source: Swedish Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 20, 2018)

On 20 February, the Government’s Inquiry Chair Ingemar Wahlberg presented his report on the Swedish Armed Forces’ long-term equipment needs. The Inquiry’s remit included conducting an analysis of the Swedish Armed Forces’ equipment needs and presenting proposals on priority and efficiency measures, both within and beyond allocated financial frameworks.The Inquiry was appointed on 14 December 2016 as part of the 2015 defence policy agreement. The defence group, which consisted of representatives of the five parties that initially supported the defence agreement, wanted to have the Swedish Armed Forces' equipment needs assessed and prioritised by an independent inquiry in a transparent manner. The Inquiry was also to present proposals on how to increase efficiency regarding supply and procurement of equipment.Within the current budget frames the Inquiry proposes increased in-service support and equipment maintenance of equipment as well as procurement of additional equipment such as personal equipment, standard vehicles and reinforced logistics and an activation of air defence units from the reserve.The Inquiry also highlights which prioritised equipment needs could be met in the period 2021–2030 should the Riksdag take a decision to increase the defence budget.The Inquiry's report will serve as the basis of future work by the Government and the Defence Commission ahead of the decision on the direction of defence policy for the period after 2020.-ends-