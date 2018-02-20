Navy Starts the Riachuelo Class Submarine Integration Phase

(Source: Brazil Ministry of Defense; issued Feb 20, 2018)

(Issued in Portuguese; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Brazilian Navy’s first Scorpene-class submarine, Riachuelo, towers in the hall before the ceremony marking the beginning of its final assembly. Three more Scorpenes, as well as a nuclear-powered submarine, will follow. (Naval Group photo)

ITAGUAÍ, Brazil --- A ceremony held on Tuesday (20) in the Rio de Janeiro city of Itaguaí - where the PROSUB (Submarine Development Program) naval complex is located - marked the beginning of the integration phase of the four submarines of the Riachuelo class, which is considered one of the largest technological development projects in progress in the country.



The event was attended by the President of the Republic, Michel Temer, who in his speech highlighted the importance of PROSUB, not only for the protection of Brazil’s immense coast, but also for the generation of employment and the development of national technology.



"The recognized excellence of our naval industry gives us the certainty of the success of this endeavor. We are making steady progress in this comprehensive and audacious project," he said. "Prosub is a key player, not only in our defense policy, but in our strategy for scientific and technological development," said the president, who asked the audience for a round of applause in honor of the professionals involved in the manufacture and assembly of submarines. "Built by the hands of Brazilians and Brazilians who put their talent at the service of the nation".



The PROSUB phase started today involves processes of high technological sophistication and is the last step before the launch of the submarine at sea, scheduled for the second half of this year.



Defense Minister Raul Jungmann underscored the Brazilian dimensions that, in the future, will be protected by submarines: 7,400 kilometers of coastline, the largest coast of the South Atlantic. "It should be remembered that approximately 90% of all our oil reserve is in the Brazilian Sea. We need to be able to defend, control, and deter, and this is an essential instrument for Brazil, its progress and development, and to ensure peace and sovereignty," said the minister.



Navy commander Admiral Eduardo Leal Ferreira recalled that the program has intensive participation of universities and research centers which, among other benefits, generates technology transfer to the country. The Admiral also stressed that PROSUB has so far trained professionals, and generated approximately 16,000 direct and indirect jobs.



"The Program has a multiplier effect for sectors of the economy, with the training of hundreds of engineers and technicians, in addition to the collaboration of national companies, high value-added technology and trained professionals that stimulate the Defense Industrial Base and contribute to social and economic development," said the navy commander, noting that, because it is a long-term program, PROSUB needs the security of resources to avoid having its timeline impaired.



In addition to the construction of the four conventional submarines, PROSUB plans to design and construct the first Brazilian submarine with nuclear propulsion and the necessary infrastructure for the construction, operation and maintenance of the two models.



Naval Group Welcomes the Transfer of the First Brazilian Navy Scorpene Submarine Sections to the Assembly Nave

(Source: Naval Group; issued Feb 20, 2018)

ITAGUAI, Brazil --- Naval Group welcomes the transfer of the first Brazilian Navy Scorpene submarine sections to the assembly nave.



On February 20th 2018, the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Michel Temer, participated to the transfer of the first Scorpene Brazilian Navy submarine to the main building of the construction site located in Itaguaí in the Sepetiba Bay. The three sections of the Scorpene submarine, the Riachuelo, have been presented to the Brazilian authorities.



The President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Michel Temer, the Brazilian Defence Minister Raul Jungmann, the Chief of the Defence staff of the Brazilian Navy, the Admiral Leal Ferreira, along with senior French and Brazilian representatives and Naval Group’s CEO Hervé Guillou attended the official ceremony.



The transfer of the sections to the assembly building within Itaguai’s main site is an important step illustrating the success of the partnership between Brazil and Naval Group. The sections of the first Scorpene were built and pre-equipped in Itaguai by the Brazilian shipyard Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN), which is a subsidiary of Naval Group and Odebrecht.



The transfer now allows the final assembly of the Scorpene submarine. The three sections will be welded before summer 2018. This is an important step in the construction of the first of the series, the Riachuelo, whose commissioning is scheduled for 2020. The three remaining submarines will be produced at an average rate of one per year.



Hervé Guillou says: "Naval Group is pleased to work alongside the Brazilian Navy and is proud of the successful transfer of technology achieved, which provides the country with state-of-the-art equipment made in Brazil. The capacity building of the Brazilian Navy will contribute to the crossing of a new stage in the regional and global influence of Brazil. "



Naval Group contributed to this project achieving technology transfers by providing the submarine blueprint, the inner equipment as well as technical assistance. ICN construction crews were also trained in submarine construction techniques. As part of a vast training plan for Brazilian welders, trainers, pipe fitters and electricians, one of the sections was built in 2013 at the Naval Group site in Cherbourg, France.



These trainings, as well as the technical assistance provided by Naval Group, enabled the Brazilian shipyard Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN), created as part of the PROSUB program, to master the production process in its entirety, from the forming of the metal sheets to the commissioning and testing of embedded systems. As of today, ICN represents 2,000 jobs in Brazil and over thirty Brazilian service providers participated in the supply of equipment and services.



This event demonstrates Naval Group's strong international presence and its ability to develop ambitious technology transfers within the framework of long-lasting international partnerships.



In addition to these four Scorpene-type submarines, ten other units designed and adapted by Naval Group for the export market are either in operational service or in ongoing realization in the world. There are currently two units ordered for the Chilean Navy, two units for the Malaysian Navy as well as six units for the Indian Navy.





Naval Group designs, builds and maintains submarines and surface ships. It also provides services for shipyards and naval bases. Finally, the group offers a wide range of solutions in marine renewable energies. The group has a turnover volume of 3.2 billion euros and counts over 12,800 employees (2016 data).



