The H160 Lands in Las Vegas, Kicking Off Airbus’ Presence at Heli-Expo

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Feb 21, 2018)

Airbus Helicopters is taking two prototypes of its new H160 medium twin to Heli-Expo, one of which will be used to demonstrate its reduced maintenance requirements. (AHC photo)

LAS VEGAS --- The H160 prototype has landed in Las Vegas and will be headlining Airbus Helicopters’ presence for the first time ever at an international airshow at this year’s Heli-Expo from 27 Feb - 1 March at the Las Vegas convention centre. Show-goers will be able see for themselves the #H160ReasonsWhy the H160 is raising the bar in the industry.



“We are proud to be bringing the H160 prototype to Heli-Expo for the first time”, said Ben Bridge, Executive Vice President for Global Business. “This aircraft is emblematic of the company’s transformation in every domain from concept and design, to the revamped industrial production model enabling enhanced industrial maturity from entry into service, and capitalizing on key digital technologies for greater customer support and maintenance. All of this has been done with our customers’ priorities in mind, and we are excited that they will get to experience the H160 shortly with the US demo tour kicking off after the show,” he added.



Maintenance demos on the H160 will be performed daily to show how maintenance has been optimized and facilitated thanks to its unique design and new processes like the “Operator Zero” campaign.



Alongside the second prototype of the H160, on booth N1915, Airbus Helicopters will be displaying its HGeneration range of mission enablers including HCare services that allow customers to focus on their operations safely, efficiently and cost-effectively. On display will be an H125 in a law enforcement configuration, the H135 equipped with Helionix, and the H145 in a private and business aviation configuration.



In its on-going commitment to innovation and the future of flight, Airbus Helicopters is incorporating new digital and electrical technologies into products and services alike. A great example of this is CityAirbus, Airbus’ self-piloted battery powered aircraft designed with the latest safety standards to transport four passengers for inner-city flights. A mock-up of this innovative project will be showcased at Heli-Expo as the project team is busy maturing technologies that will allow a demonstrator to fly at the end of this year.



However, Urban Air Mobility for Airbus Helicopters does not stop at the aircraft itself and as part of its new customer services offer, Airbus Helicopters intends to provide travellers with on-demand helicopter services to escape urban congestion by taking to the skies, as the recently integrated Voom project exemplifies.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

