High Level Protection Technology Transfer to Australia

LAND 400 partners BAE Systems Australia and Patria have today welcomed the announcement that RUAG Australia will manufacture world-leading ballistic armour in Bayswater Victoria as part of their LAND 400 bid.



BAE Systems and Patria have selected RUAG Australia to produce the advanced high-level protection for their Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV) the AMV35 and RUAG Switzerland will transfer the technology to RUAG Australia to enable this to happen. The agreement substantially boosts Australia’s capability in the area of advanced protection solutions and means ballistic armour for the AMV35 will be manufactured in Australia by Australians.



The technology and capability transfer also will provide RUAG Australia with export opportunities, delivering further benefits for Australia.



The ballistic armour selected for the AMV35 is a multi-material protection system that is combat tested and mission-proven.



Patria Senior Vice President, Janne Räkköläinen, says: “This is excellent example of how we collaborate globally with our supply chain and partners, and how this can further support the development of Australian industry capability. We have a proven and unique track record of localising production and supply chains. We are proud to work with world leading companies, like RUAG, with its proven and advanced solutions to deliver a great outcome for Australia.”



RUAG Australia Managing Director, John Teager, says: “Establishing this unique, in-country capability within RUAG Australia will further strengthen the Australian Industry Content (AIC) proposed within BAE Systems’ offering for Land 400 Phase 2 and will ensure that, in RUAG Australia, Australian soldiers can depend on an Australian company to supply them the highest possible level of protection that appliqué armour can provide. Already in service with a number of western armies, RUAG’s appliqué armour is mission-proven and is a natural choice for BAE Systems’ Land 400 Phase 2 solution.”



BAE Systems Australia CEO, Gabby Costigan, says: “This is another example of how our bid for LAND 400 is increasing Australian capability and boosting local jobs and investment. It brings into Australia new know-how and develops local sophisticated military technology capability that saves lives. It builds on BAE Systems’ unique track record of localising production and supply chains, something we can do with low risk and high value for Australia.”



