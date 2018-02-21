Rolls-Royce to Supply Propellers and Mission Bay Technology for UK Royal Navy’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Feb 21, 2018)

Rolls-Royce has signed two contracts with BAE Systems to supply low-noise propellers and mission bay handling technologies for the UK Royal Navy’s new Type 26 Global Combat Ship.



The contracts cover the first three ships - the first of which is currently under construction at the BAE Systems shipyard in Glasgow.



The Type 26 is designed with modularity and flexibility in mind and a key feature which sets it apart from competing designs is its mission bay. The Rolls-Royce Mission Bay Handling System, will enable efficient movement of craft and containerised mission packages within the mission bay. It also features a launch and recovery capability.



Each ship will feature two Rolls-Royce fixed bolted propellers, designed for extremely low underwater-radiated noise, suited to the ships’ key role of anti-submarine warfare.



Don Roussinos, Rolls-Royce, President – Naval, said: “The Royal Navy’s Type 26 frigates will be globally deployable, multi-mission warships capable of undertaking a wide range of roles. We’re proud to be supplying our pioneering Mission Bay Handling System, which will ensure flexibility and adaptability throughout the life of the ships, whatever their future mission.



“Our propeller technology will once again provide the Royal Navy with the all-important combination of high propulsive efficiency and low underwater-radiated noise signature to fulfil the essential anti-submarine warfare role of these ships”.



Nadia Savage, BAE Systems Type 26 Programme Director said: “The Type 26 Global Combat Ship is a next generation anti-submarine platform that will provide great flexibility and agility for the Royal Navy. With Rolls-Royce contracted to supply the low-noise propellers and mission bay technologies, these vessels will have the highest standards of capability and adaptability that the Royal Navy needs to continue to protect UK national interests.



Manufacture of GLASGOW, the first of the three contracted City Class Type 26s for the Royal Navy, is progressing well in Glasgow, and these contracts are further evidence of the great momentum that is driving this project forward.”



Rolls-Royce is delivering the majority of the propulsion system for the Type 26. Power will come from a single MT30 gas turbine, providing direct drive through a gear box, and four MTU Series 4000 diesel generator sets from Rolls-Royce Power Systems.



