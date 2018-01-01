Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 21, 2018)

United Technologies Aerospace Systems, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, has been awarded a maximum $2,500,000,000 for aviation-related spare parts and related services. This was a sole-source acquisition, as authorized by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, which states that only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. The maximum dollar amount is for the life of the contract.



Locations of performance are Connecticut, Ohio, California, North Carolina, Arizona, New York, Minnesota, Vermont and Iowa, with an April 30, 2028, performance completion date.



Using military services are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2028 defense working capital funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4AX-18-D-9402).



-ends-

