Kuwait – Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance King Air 350ER

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Feb. 21, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait of King Air 350ER Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft for an estimated cost of $259 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Kuwait has requested a possible sale of four (4) King Air 350ER Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft with enhanced PT6A-67A engines and one (1) engine spare; and

-- four (4) AN/AAQ-35 WESCAM MX-15HDi Electro-Optical & Infrared Imaging Sensor Turret;

-- four (4) Selex Seaspray 7500E Active Electronically Scanned Array Radars (AESA);

-- AN/AAR-47 Missile Warning Systems (MWS);

-- AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispenser Systems;

-- secure communications, cryptographic, and precision navigation equipment;

-- Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems;

-- aircraft modification and integration for ISR mission systems;

-- facility design and construction; ground data processing systems and support equipment;

-- spares and repair parts;

-- support and test equipment;

-- simulators, training and training equipment;

-- publications and technical documentation;

-- U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



Additionally, one of the four aircraft will be further modified to accommodate VIP/senior leadership personnel for transport and Med Evac capability or command and control, and other related elements of logistical support.



The estimated total case value is $259 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country. Kuwait plays a large role in U.S. efforts to advance stability in the Middle East, providing basing, access, and transit for U.S. forces in the region.



The proposed sale will enable Kuwait to gather its own airborne ISR data. This capability will improve Kuwait's situational awareness, armed forces posture, and armed forces capability to respond to threats. Enhancing Kuwait's Command, Control, Communications, Computers, & Intelligence (C4I) capability will result in the potential for greater burden sharing.



The proposed sale of items and services will establish Kuwait's first dedicated airborne ISR fleet. The King Air 350ER ISR is part of the Kuwaiti Air Force's rapid expansion and modernization efforts, and is a priority for Kuwait and the United States. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Sierra Nevada Corporation, Hagerstown, MD. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the long term assignment of any additional U.S. Government representatives to Kuwait. There will be U.S. contractor field representatives relocating to Kuwait in order provide day-to-day maintenance and logistics support.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



