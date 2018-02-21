Number of Operational Major Weapons Systems Increases

The German Ministry of Defense says the availability of the armed forces’ equipment is improving. This graph shows the total inventory (blue curve), the proportion that is available (red curve) and the proportion that is ready to use (green). (GE MoD)

The current number of operational major weapons systems is increasing.



The graph below clearly shows the general effectiveness of the reversals and the established task forces for material readiness for action over the stock of all 53 so-called main weapon systems of the Bundeswehr.



The 53 major weapon systems include over 5,000 individual vehicles and large equipment (floating, rolling or flying). In March 2015 (starting point standardized measuring system for operational readiness situation), the group had around 2,300 operational vehicles, aircraft and ships at its disposal. By the end of 2017, this number has increased by around 550. This results in an increase of around 25 percent.



Explanations to the graphic:



The above graph of the preparedness situation shows the aggregated development of the 53 major weapon systems over the years. It includes more than 5,000 individual large-scale items, from the Eurofighter to submarines to wheeled armored vehicles.



The uptick in the (blue) total inventory curve (+200 end) is due to the fact that protected vehicles for the medical service were only delivered.at the beginning of 2016.



The flattening of the curve towards the end is mainly due to the significantly more intensive training-related use of the Marder and Leopard 2 vehicles in the context of Alliance defense. In figures: In the two years 2015 and 2016, Marder and Leopard 2 participated in 14 major exercises. In 2017 alone, there were eleven. This means almost a doubling of the exercise volume, with corresponding consequences for repair and maintenance needs.



All vehicles, ships and aircraft belonging to the 53 main weapon systems owned by the German Armed Forces are listed under the heading "Total Assets". So, it also includes vehicles that have been submitted for testing, for example, to a military technical department, or returned to industry for retrofit, upgrade or repair, as well as equipment that is stored in a depot.



Under the heading "available" (Red curve), only vehicles, ships or aircraft that are available to the troops for training, practice and deployment, and that are under the direct responsibility of the military organization, are counted. This stock of assets is the basis, and the main yardstick, for recording operational readiness in the armed forces.



The "ready to use" (Green) curve provides information on the proportion of the stock of troop equipment that is actually operational for daily tasks. Guideline for the troop: At least 70 percent of the material should be usable in the daily service.



