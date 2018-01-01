Sweden – Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Feb. 20, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Sweden of Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units for an estimated cost of $3.2 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.The Government of Sweden has requested to buy four (4) Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units consisting of:-- four (4) AN/MPQ-65 radar sets,-- four (4) AN/MSQ-132 engagement control stations,-- nine (9) antenna mast groups, twelve (12) M903 launching stations,-- one hundred (100) Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-TBM (GEM-T) missiles,-- two hundred (200) Patriot Advanced Capabilty-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles, and-- four (4) Electrical Power Plants (EPP) III.Also included with this request are communications equipment, tools and test equipment, range and test programs, support equipment to include associated vehicles, prime movers, generators, publications and technical documentation, training equipment, spare and repair parts, personnel training, Technical Assistance Field Team (TAFT), U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services, Systems Integration and Checkout (SICO), field office support, and other related elements of logistics and program support.The total estimated program cost is $3.2 billion.This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress within the Baltic Sea region and across Europe.The proposed sale of the Patriot missile system will improve Sweden’s missile defense capability. Sweden will use the Patriot system to defend its territorial integrity and promote regional stability. The proposed sale will increase the defensive capabilities of the Swedish military and support interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces. Sweden will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.The prime contractors will be Raytheon Corporation in Andover, Massachusetts, and Lockheed-Martin in Dallas, Texas. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately 24 U.S. Government and 32 contractor representatives to travel to Sweden for an extended period for equipment de-processing/fielding, system checkout, training, and technical and logistics support.There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.-ends-