Aviation Pioneer Bell Helicopter Rebrands to “Bell”, Reflecting Expanded Vision for the Future

(Source: Bell; issued Feb 22, 2018)

In another rebranding operation that throws decades of name recognition, reputation and goodwill out of the window for no clear reason but at great expense, Bell Helicopter has become Bell, and has replaced its instantly-recognizable logo by this piece of abstract art. (Bell image)

FORT WORTH, Texas --- Bell Helicopter revealed today it has rebranded to be known as simply “Bell.” The new brand strategy and modernized logo are rooted in the company’s focus on innovation and customer experience. Bell will roll out the rebrand over the next year.



The most notable update, aside from its brand name change, is a new logo. Bell wanted to highlight the tenacious pursuit of flight with its depiction of a dragonfly, while grounding the logo with a shield to illustrate the company’s stellar reputation in reliability and quality. “The dragonfly can take off and land wherever it wants, fly quickly and efficiently in any direction, and hover at will. It represents the mastery of flight, something Bell strives to achieve,” added Snyder.



Bell teamed up with FutureBrand, a global strategic brand and design consultancy, to complete its first rebranding since Textron Inc. purchased the defense businesses of Bell Aircraft Corporation in 1960, some of which became Bell Helicopter. The process, which began in the summer of 2017, helped refocus the company’s communications to more accurately reflect how employees go above and beyond to bring the experience of flight to customers.



“This rebrand is not just about a new logo,” said Snyder. “We chose to do this because we see ourselves at the forefront of technology. We believe this refresh embodies the idea that we can make the vertical dimension more accessible.”





