A Profile of Defense Science & Tech Spending

(Source: Secrecy News; issued Feb 22, 2018)

Annual spending on defense science and technology has “grown substantially” over the past four decades from $2.3 billion in FY1978 to $13.4 billion in FY2018 or by nearly 90% in constant dollars, according to a new report from the Congressional Research Service.



Defense science and technology refers to the early stages of military research and development, including basic research (known by its budget code 6.1), applied research (6.2) and advanced technology development (6.3).



“While there is little direct opposition to Defense S&T spending in its own right,” the CRS report says, “there is intense competition for available dollars in the appropriations process,” such that sustained R&D spending is never guaranteed.



Still, “some have questioned the effectiveness of defense investments in R&D.”



CRS takes note of a 2012 article published by the Center for American Progress which argued that military spending was an inefficient way to spur innovation and that the growing sophistication of military technology was poorly suited to meet some low-tech threats such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Iraq and Afghanistan (as discussed in an earlier article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists).



The new CRS report presents an overview of the defense science and tech budget, its role in national defense, and questions about its proper size and proportion.



Defense Science and Technology Funding

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued Feb 21, 2018)

Defense science and technology (Defense S&T) is a term that describes a subset of Department of Defense (DOD) research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E) activities. The Defense S&T budget is the aggregate of funding provided for the three earliest stages of DOD RDT&E: basic research, applied research, and advanced technology development.Defense S&T is of particular interest to Congress due to its perceived value in supporting technological advantage and its importance to key private sector and academic stakeholders.Advocates of strong and sustained Defense S&T funding assert that Defense S&T funding plays important and unique roles in the DOD innovation system, supporting medium-term, evolutionary technologies and incremental innovation that help improve existing products and systems, as well as longer-term, revolutionary technologies providing U.S. technological dominance, deterring conflict, and, when necessary, defeating adversaries. Both evolutionary and revolutionary technologies are viewed by most warfighters and policymakers as central to U.S. national security as well as to the lives of those serving in uniform.In FY2017, Defense S&T was $13.4 billion, nearly six times the FY1978 level of $2.3 billion. Most growth occurred from FY1978 to FY2006, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. From FY2006 to FY2017, growth was slower (0.1% CAGR). Most of the growth and volatility was in advanced technology development. In FY2017 constant dollars, Defense S&T funding peaked at $16.2 billion in FY2005 and declined by $2.8 billion through FY2017.In FY2016, basic research accounted for $2.2 billion of the Defense S&T total. The Navy accounted for the largest share of DOD basic research (29.2%), followed by the Defense-Wide agencies (27.6%), Air Force (23.0%), and Army (20.3%). Universities and colleges performed nearly half ($1.1 billion, 48.8%) of DOD basic research in FY2016; DOD and other intramural federal laboratories performed 22.9%; industry, 18.2%; other non-profits, 7.5%; federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs), 0.7%; and others, 2.0%.A number of recommendations have been put forth by various organizations regarding the appropriate level of funding for Defense S&T and DOD basic research, as well as the level of funding for investments in research supporting potentially revolutionary advancements.A 1998 Defense Science Board (DSB) report recommended setting Defense S&T at 3.4% of total DOD funding.In 2001, the Quadrennial Defense Review recommended that 3.0% of total DOD funding be directed toward Defense S&T.In FY1996, Defense S&T was at the 3.0% level. It subsequently fell to 1.7% in FY2011 and has since risen to 2.2%.An alternative approach recommended by the DSB in 1998 was to set Defense S&T at a percentage of DOD RDT&E, similar to the industry ratio of research funding to total R&D funding (which it calculated for the pharmaceutical industry as 24%).In 2015, the Coalition for National Security Research (CNSR), a coalition of industry, universities, and associations, recommended a target of 20%.At the time of the DSB report, S&T’s share of DOD RDT&E was approximately 21%. After rising to 21.5% in FY2000, Defense S&T’s share fell to 15.2% in FY2011, and then rose to 17.9% in FY2016.With respect to DOD basic research, the Council on Competitiveness (2004) and the CNSR (2015) recommended a target of at least 20% of Defense S&T.As a share of Defense S&T, basic research declined from 14.6% in FY1996 to 11.0% in FY2006, then began a steady rise to 18.4% in FY2015.In FY2016, basic research’s share of Defense S&T was 17.4%. In its 1998 report, the DSB recommended that one-third of Defense S&T be devoted to research targeted toward revolutionary technological advancements.The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been the lead DOD agency focused on revolutionary R&D. In FY2017, DARPA accounted for 21.6% of Defense S&T.-ends-