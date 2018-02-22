Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 22, 2018)

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $94,886,553 modification (PZ0095) to foreign military sales (France, Taiwan, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, and Lithuania) contract W31P4Q-13-C-0129 for Javelin weapon system deliverables including rounds, command launch units, and battery coolant unit spares.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $94,886,553 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

