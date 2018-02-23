PLA Arms Ground Force Unit with Integrated Warfare System

(Source: Global Times; issued Feb 23, 2018)

A branch of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force has been equipped with an integrated individual soldier combat system to "adapt to future informatized warfare," which has been hailed as the strongest individual firepower in the world, media reported on Thursday.



The Sky Wolf Commandos, a branch of PLA Special Operations Forces from the Western Theater Command, have been equipped with the QTS-11 system in their training, Weihutang, a column affiliated with China Central Television (CCTV), reported on Thursday.



The QTS-11 system not only includes firearms but also a full digitalized integrated individual soldier combat system, including detection and communications, said Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator.



The system, which includes an assault rifle and 20-millimeter grenade launcher, is capable of destroying antipersonnel targets. Each soldier equipped with the system is armed with a thermal imager and optoelectronic and positioning systems, Science and Technology Daily reported.



News site airforceworld.com reported that the QTS-11 system weighs up to 7 kilograms.



"The individual soldier combat system is only part of the digitalized army, something countries are attempting to do. Developing the integrated individual soldier combat system adapts to informatized warfare in the future," Song told the Global Times on Thursday.



The systems of the US and China are similar but not comparable. The system's capability depends on how it is used, Song added.



The QTS-11 system was also incorporated in a surveillance and reconnaissance brigade of the Central Theater Command, Science and Technology Daily reported.



Special operations forces are the first to have a taste of the QTS-11 system before the system would be widely equipped into other forces. The system is also very expensive in cost, Song said.



The integrated combat system was firstly developed by the US but they have dropped the research of Objective Individual Combat Weaponry system due to weight problems. The QTS-11 system can be said as the strongest individual firepower in the world, the CCTV report said. Military fans hail the system as a "strategic rifle."



-ends-

