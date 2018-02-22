Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 22, 2018)

-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded a $99,771,416 firm-fixed-price contract for long-lead parts and support associated with the full rate production Lot 7 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program.

Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (29 percent); Syracuse, New York (29 percent); Melbourne, Florida (14 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (7 percent); Menlo Park, California (6 percent); Greenlawn, New York (4 percent); Owego, New York (2 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (2 percent); Edgewood, New York (2 percent); Woodland Hills, California (2 percent); Marlborough, Massachusetts (1 percent); Independence, Ohio (1 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022.

Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $99,771,416 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1037).







-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded $50,645,223 for modification P00054 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive contract (N00019-13-C-9999) to exercise an option for non-recurring engineering, product support, engineering investigations, engine and software support activity efforts for the full rate production Lot 6 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program.

Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (68 percent); Syracuse, New York (18 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (4 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (4 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (2 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1 percent); Falls Church, Virginia (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019.

Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,645,223 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

