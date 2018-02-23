Saab Reveals First GlobalEye AEW&C Aircraft

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 23, 2018)

Saab’s GlobalEye, consisting of an Erieye extended-range radar mounted on top of a Bombardier 6000 business jet, was developed for the United Arab Emirates and publicly revealed for the first time today. (Saab photo)

Today Saab rolls out the first GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft to the media at its Linköping site, Sweden. GlobalEye is an advanced, swing role airborne surveillance system based on a Global 6000 jet aircraft from Bombardier, which has undergone a thorough modification programme to adapt it for its role. The rollout marks a significant milestone on the programme.Saab is currently producing the GlobalEye AEW&C, combining air, maritime and ground surveillance in one single solution. GlobalEye combines a full suite of sophisticated sensors including the powerful new extended range radar (Erieye ER), with the ultra-long range Global 6000 jet aircraft.“Saab’s breadth and depth of expertise combines all of the necessary knowledge and technology required to design, develop and produce the most advanced AEW&C systems. Our collective capabilities deliver unrivalled solutions such as GlobalEye,” said Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s business area Surveillance. “This milestone is clear evidence that the GlobalEye programme and Saab are delivering on our commitments.”This first aircraft is equipped and being prepared for ground and flight trials to gather aerodynamic data as part of the ongoing development and production programme.The development and production contract was awarded at the Dubai Air Show November 2015 by the United Arab Emirates with an initial order for two systems. An additional order by the UAE for a third system was announced in 2017. The GlobalEye solution brings extended detection range, endurance and the ability to perform multiple roles with one solution, including tasks such as search & rescue, border surveillance and military operations.Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.-ends-