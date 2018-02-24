Al Marakeb to Showcase New USV Technologies at UMEX2018

(Source: Al Marakeb; issued Feb 24, 2018)

ABU DHABI --- The United Arab Emirates is embarking on ambitious plans to achieve global lead in innovative technologies, with a focus on artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems.



“Remotely controlled vessels and autonomous ships are no longer a vision of the future; rather they are a reality of today,” states Basel Shuhaiber, CEO of Al Marakeb, an Emirati manufacturer of GRP Vessels and Marine Autonomous solutions.



Al Marakeb introduced its first Unmanned Surface Vessel [USV] the B7 to the market at IDEX 2015. The 7m model, entirely designed and built in its local manufacturing facilities in the UAE, equipped for security and surveillance. They have since showcased their growing fleet of USV models, broader applications for both commercial and defense practices, as well as advanced autonomous conversion devices and command and control stations.



Last year, the company stepped up its operations by launching the B7x- dual use vessel for both manned and unmanned operations.



Al Marakeb seeks to utilize major events, including IDEX and UMEX, to highlight success achieved in and the implementation of Unmanned Technologies, and to bolster reach on a local, regional as well as global scale.



To endorse this direction, this year brings a collaboration between USV manufacturer Al Marakeb and Tawazun, the country’s strategic investment firm focused on the long-term development of industrial manufacturing and technological capabilities particularly for the defense sector.



In December 2017, Tawazun, through one of its new initiatives, signed an agreement with Al Marakeb, establishing collaboration on the development and upgrade of USVs for multiple uses, including defense, homeland security, and maritime security, as well as civil applications.



Commenting on the agreement, Abdulla Al Huwar, Associate Director at Tawazun, said: “This collaboration fulfils the national interest and provides an opportunity for Al Marakeb to benefit from a Tawazun’s soon-to-be launched initiative in defense and security sectors.”



The cooperation between the two companies will be further highlighted at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference- UMEX 2018, held between February 25 and 27 of 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre.



The stand at UMEX [03-C15] will carry several of their latest products and USV models, as well as the ground control station at which live autonomous demonstrations will be conducted every day of the show.





Al Marakeb Boat Manufacturing Company is a leading UAE based maritime company building high-performance Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) and marine autopilot vessels. Established in 2007, the company boasts of a decade of experience and expertise in the creation of high-performance GRP vessels as well as marine autopilots and USV solutions- under its MAP Tech division- for numerous civil and defense applications.



