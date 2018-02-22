First NATO Contract for RUAG Defence

RUAG, the international technology group, has won its first NATO contract to provide “Tactical Access Node (TAN)”, an integrated voice and data router for use by NATO battlegroups.



RUAG is hereby making a vital contribution to ensuring interoperable communication capabilities during multinational operations. This tactical router enables seamless radio communications between the different troops, even though the respective nations may use communication devices made by different manufacturers. RUAG is proud to make such a significant contribution to the success of NATO.





