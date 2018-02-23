Military Intelligence Will Operate Czech National Satellite Centre

The National Satellite Centre (SATCEN CR) will be officially opened on July 1st 2018 by the Czech Military Intelligence as a pledge to NATO to provide Imagery Intelligence (IMINT) for military and civilian use.



"By opening the National Satellite Centre, we have effectively met one of our obligations to NATO and, at the same time, we will be supporting the work of the Integrated Rescue System and other Czech national institutions," said Brigadier General Jan Beroun, Director of the Military Intelligence.



The Czech SATCEN will provide intelligence support to Czech military units and NATO command structures and, consequently, the Czech Republic will rank among the most important players in the field of space reconnaissance, not only in Europe but also worldwide.



The Czech Minister of Defence, Karla Slechtova, also had high praise for the system. “It is not only due to the extra capabilities of this system which relays requested information in a manner of minutes. It is also proof that our specialists do not lag behind their peers in the rest of the world. By establishing this centre for cosmic reconnaissance, we are assuming an important role in the NATO Defence Planning process for the 21st century, as well as fulfilling NATO’s Capability Targets. I am extremely proud of our technicians and managing officers,” said Slechtova.



The National Satellite Centre (SATCEN CR) will be fully operational by the end of 2019.



