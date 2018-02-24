‘Chinese Hypersonic Heavy Bomber’ is Groundless Speculation of the West: Expert

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued Feb 24, 2018)

Chinese experts pointed out that the recent "Chinese ultra-fast plane" hype reflects the West’s “China threat” mindset, and emphasizes that the US’s leading role in global development of ultra-fast planes is currently unshakable.



An article on Express.co.uk said on Feb.21 that a Chinese science team led by Cui Kai is developing an ultra-fast plane that will be capable of travel between Beijing and New York at hypersonic speeds in just a few short hours.



The article said the hypersonic vehicle would move so fast that it could bypass the missile defense systems of other nations, adding to fears that this kind of technology could start World War III. The vehicle was described as a hypersonic heavy bomber in the article.



However, according to the Global Times, the “ultra-fast plane” is found to be a theoretical aircraft which is still under research and development by Cui and his team with the Institute of Mechanics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).



The team has proposed a new type of aircraft that can travel at hypersonic speeds. But the new technology is not intended for usage as a hypersonic heavy bomber.



Though Cui is currently unavailable, his research results released on the CAS website displays the design of a new plane that will open new possibilities for future ultra-speed airplane design by breaking through many technological difficulties.



Hypersonic airplanes will be a fast and convenient way of transportation for future intercontinental travel, and many companies, institutes as well as organizations are working on this kind of airplane, such as NASA.



Experts point out that to fly at hypersonic speeds, there are many issues that need to be tackled, such as suited engines and advanced materials as well as technologically addressing and solving the difficult issue of sonic booms produced when such aircrafts exceed the speed of sound which can cause damage and injury on the ground over large areas. In these areas, the US’s leading role is unshakable.



