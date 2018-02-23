Milestone for Airmobile "Griffon Task Group"

(Source: Italian army; issued Feb 23, 2018)

(Issued in Italian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Italian Army NH90 helicopters on the ramp at Erbil, Iraq, where they have logged 1,000 flight hours as part of the Griffon Airmobile Task Group. (EI photo)

In the past few days, after almost two years of employment in the Iraqi theater of operations, the Army’s UH90 helicopters belonging to the “Griffon” Airmobile Task Group (ATG) deployed in support of Operation "Inherent Resolve" reached 1,000 flight hours in in Iraq.



The Griffon Task Group is a highly specialized aircraft unit, which until last December was the only one available in the north quadrant of the Iraqi theater, to ensure Personnel Recovery (PR) missions, i.e. the recovery of isolated personnel left on the ground.



This exceptional capacity was achieved thanks to the tried and tested procedural and training synergy developed by the Italian Army, including a rotary-wing component (UH90A tactical transport helicopter and AH129D exploration and escort) and airmobile infantrymen belonging to the 66th “Trieste” Airmobile Infantry Regiment.



Currently, the Italian military aircraft in Iraq support the new mission of transporting personnel and equipment to the member countries of the Coalition.



The 1,000 flight hours logged by the UH90A represent an important milestone for the Army Aviation and are the product of the professionalism, commitment and dedication to the work of the men and women of the Italian Armed Forces.



Italy contributes to Operation "Inherent Resolve" by training of the Iraqi and Kurdish Security Forces (Peshmerga), as well as ensuring the safety of the structure of the Mosul dam.



