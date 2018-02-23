EDA Launches 'European Funding Gateway' for Defence

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued Feb 23, 2018)

BRUSSELS --- To support the defence sector in accessing European funding, the EDA now provides industry, Ministries of Defence/Armed Forces, research-and-technology organisations, academia with a comprehensive European Funding Gateway for defence, encompassing:



--EDA ad-hoc schemes: both Cat.A and Cat.B;

--European Defence Fund (EDF): Preparatory Action (PADR) and forthcoming European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP);

--European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF), including the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), its 'Interreg' share and the European Social Fund (ESF);

--European Investment Bank (EIB)’s major project financing;

--EU COSME Programme: financial instruments and grants supporting access to markets;

--Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and its Single European Sky ATM Research-window (SESAR);

--Erasmus+: Learning mobility, Strategic Partnerships and Knowledge Alliances;

--Horizon 2020 for dual-use projects: Thematic areas, SME instrument and financial instruments.



This interactive Gateway to European funding serves defence priorities under the Strategic Research Agendas in defence and their Technology Building Blocks (OSRA-TBBs), as well as Key Strategic Activities (KSA). It also supports EDA industry engagement.



All defence-related stakeholders can access a:

--comparative view per funding dimension to compare each relevant criterion one-by-one across the many funding opportunities; and



--detailed view per funding source to explore each specific European funding opportunity in detail.



The EDA’s European Funding Gateway is a result of the collaboration between EDA and several Institutions, including the European Commission (DG GROW, DG EMPL, DG EAC, DG RTD, DG REGIO) and the European Investment Bank Group.



