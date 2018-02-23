Air Force: KC-46 Testing Showed Tanker Could Withstand Electromagnetic Pulses (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted Feb 23, 2018)

By Charlsy Panzino

The Air Force is working with the Pentagon’s operational test and evaluation office to reconcile concerns raised in a January report about the KC-46 Pegasus, but the service isn’t planning to change the tanker program or test timelines.The Director of Operational Test and Evaluation said the KC-46 refueling tanker may not have met the office’s standards for electromagnetic pulse testing because not all of the systems were online during the tests.The goal was to assess whether the aircraft could safely operate when confronted by electromagnetic fields generated by equipment like radar.The test showed that the tanker’s flight-critical and boom-refueling systems could withstand a 6-decibel electromagnetic pulse, but certain systems were uninstalled or deactivated before testing, according to the report.“The configuration of the KC-46A used for EMP testing was intended to test the mission-critical functions of the aircraft to ensure it can continue to operate in an EMP environment,” Air Force Materiel Command officials told Air Force Times.-ends-