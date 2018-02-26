Weapons Procurement Process In Tatters, Says Defence Ministry Report (excerpt)

(Source: NDTV; posted Feb 26, 2018)

By Vishnu Som

NEW DELHI --- India's weapons-buying is frequently crippled by "multiple and diffused structures with no single point accountability, multiple decision-heads, duplication of processes, delayed comments, delayed execution, no real-time monitoring, no project-based approach and a tendency to fault-find rather than to facilitate," assesses a damning Defence Ministry report exclusively accessed by NDTV.



As a result of these flaws, the government's flagship "Make in India" initiative for the defence sector, launched in 2014, "continues to languish at the altar of procedural delays and has failed to demonstrate its true potential."



The 27-point internal report prepared late last year by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre is a stinging indictment of the way the Defence Ministry functions.



Of 144 deals in the last three financial years, "only 8%-10% fructified within the stipulated time period," it says.



Significantly, a chart identifies how each step of the nine-stage process of ordering weaponry sees enormous delays.



From the stage of Request for Proposal (RFP), when the government formally reaches out to arms manufacturers to submit their sales pitch, to the deal-closing clearance given by the Competent Financial Authority, the delays are a whopping 2.6 times to 15.4 times the deadline.



The problems begin at the level of the headquarters of the individual armed forces, when the demand for new purchases is first raised.



Pointing at a "lack of synergy between the three services", the report says that the Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard do not work as a system, which "puts greater strain on the limited defence budget and as a result, we are unable to meet the critical capability requirements."



What's more, different departments of the ministry "appear to be working in independent silos" driven by their interpretation of policy and procedures. (end of excerpt)





