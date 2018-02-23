Today's defense forces do not meet the changing world-wide development. It is stated in the perspective study, the final report prepared by the Armed Forces to describe how a Swedish defense should look 2035 in order to meet the challenges of the future with reasonable risk-taking.
The study provides suggestions on what decisions need to be taken in the near future and how growth by 2035 should begin. In a first step, the current organization must be further staffed, equipped and practiced. Then the Armed Forces need to grow both in volume and with new skills to strengthen endurance, says Communications Director Marcela Sylvander.
In order for the Armed Forces to defend Sweden in 2035, more warfare, new equipment and new capabilities are required. For example, more army brigades, corvettes, submarines and fighter aircraft are needed, as well as increased resources for management and logistics. In addition, increased efforts in cyber and intelligence, unmanned systems and long-range precision control are also needed.
The reasons why the defense needs to be further developed are several. The global development is unpredictable. Through its actions in Georgia and Ukraine, Russia has shown that they do not hesitate to use military force. They also plan to increase their military capabilities after 2020. Further reasons are that society's vulnerability to stress increases and warfare targets society as a whole.
To deal with uncertainties in the gray zone between war and peace, the Armed Forces must both be able to carry out lasting defense operations on their own territory and be able to influence an attacker early, independently or together with others.
"We need to increase the number of employees already in order to develop the organization and increase military capabilities by 2035. To address greater uncertainty and increased demands for endurance, the Armed Forces need to increase accessibility in some war relations with more full-time employees," said Marcela Sylvander.
The study also notes that the total defense is becoming increasingly important for the defense of Sweden and helps to increase the Armed Forces ability.
