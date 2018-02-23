Perspective Study On How Defense Should Develop Until 2035

(Source: Swedish Defense HQ; issued Feb 23, 2018)

(Issued in Swedish; unofficial translation by Defense-aerospace.com)

Today's defense forces do not meet the changing world-wide development. It is stated in the perspective study, the final report prepared by the Armed Forces to describe how a Swedish defense should look 2035 in order to meet the challenges of the future with reasonable risk-taking.



The study provides suggestions on what decisions need to be taken in the near future and how growth by 2035 should begin. In a first step, the current organization must be further staffed, equipped and practiced. Then the Armed Forces need to grow both in volume and with new skills to strengthen endurance, says Communications Director Marcela Sylvander.



In order for the Armed Forces to defend Sweden in 2035, more warfare, new equipment and new capabilities are required. For example, more army brigades, corvettes, submarines and fighter aircraft are needed, as well as increased resources for management and logistics. In addition, increased efforts in cyber and intelligence, unmanned systems and long-range precision control are also needed.



The reasons why the defense needs to be further developed are several. The global development is unpredictable. Through its actions in Georgia and Ukraine, Russia has shown that they do not hesitate to use military force. They also plan to increase their military capabilities after 2020. Further reasons are that society's vulnerability to stress increases and warfare targets society as a whole.



To deal with uncertainties in the gray zone between war and peace, the Armed Forces must both be able to carry out lasting defense operations on their own territory and be able to influence an attacker early, independently or together with others.



"We need to increase the number of employees already in order to develop the organization and increase military capabilities by 2035. To address greater uncertainty and increased demands for endurance, the Armed Forces need to increase accessibility in some war relations with more full-time employees," said Marcela Sylvander.



The study also notes that the total defense is becoming increasingly important for the defense of Sweden and helps to increase the Armed Forces ability.



(ends)



Swedish Military Cites Russian Expansionism in Bid to Boost Spending

(Source: Radio Free Europe; issued Feb 23, 2018)

Sweden's military has cited an increasingly assertive Russia in a request to parliament for a major increase in the Nordic country's defense spending.



The armed forces said in a report to lawmakers on February 23 that Sweden needs to more than double its annual military spending to 115 billion Swedish crowns ($14 billion) by 2035 from about 50 billion crowns currently.



Military leaders also called for doubling the number of active personnel to about 120,000.



The report cited Moscow's planned increase in military spending and aggressive foreign policy as reasons to boost Sweden's defense outlays.



"Russia has, through its action in Georgia in 2008, as well as in the Crimea and in east Ukraine in 2014, showed that it does not hesitate to use military force to achieve its political goals," the report said.



Russia seized Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in a war that has killed more than 10,300 people since April 2014.



Russia fought Georgia in a brief war in 2008, and Moscow has backed separatists in breakaway Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.



Sweden is not a NATO member but has participated in military drills with member states. Some in the country have raised the issue of Sweden joining the alliance, a move that would be certain to anger Moscow.



The report by the military comes a day after the Swedish Security Service warned of potential meddling by Moscow in the September general elections and said that "Russian espionage constitutes the greatest security threat" against the country.



-ends-

