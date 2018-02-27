Safran 2017 Results: All Objectives Exceeded (excerpt)

(Source: Safran; issued Feb 27, 2018)

-- Organic adjusted* revenue increased 7.4%-- Adjusted recurring operating income at Euro 2,470 million, up 2.7%-- Propulsion operating margin rate of 17.7% including CFM56-LEAP transition-- Strong margin improvements in Aircraft Equipment (to 12.6%) and Defense (to 7.1%)-- Free cash flow generation at Euro 1,438 million, up 32%-- Consolidated revenue was Euro 16,940 million-- Consolidated profit from operations at Euro 2,681 million-- Consolidated profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent at Euro 4,790 million **PARIS --- The Board of Directors of Safran, under the Chairmanship of Ross McInnes, at their meeting in Paris on Monday February 26, 2018, adopted and authorised the publication of Safran's financial statements and adjusted income statement for the full-year period ended December 31, 2017.CEO Philippe Petitcolin commented: "Safran met or beat all targets set for 2017 thanks to strong operating performance throughout the year. Combined production of narrowbody engines once again increased and we delivered a record volume. We continue to make progress on production costs as the headwind from the CFM56-LEAP transition has peaked in 2017.Our businesses showed growth and the margin increases in our Equipment and Defense activities exceeded expectations. Congratulations to all Safran teams for this outstanding performance.“We have accomplished a major strategic reshaping of the group. The sale of the security activities was finalized and we concluded the offer for Zodiac Aerospace that makes Safran the third-largest aerospace player (excluding airframers) and the second-largest aircraft equipment supplier on a global scale. We welcome Zodiac Aerospace employees aboard as we embark on this exciting journey.“The strength of our performance in 2017 is reflected in a proposed 5% increase to our dividend. Our confidence in the cash generation potential of our businesses supports the initiation in 2018 of a €2.3bn share buyback program to be executed over 18 to 24 months."(continuing operations except where stated)Organic variations exclude notably the effects of significant changes in scope: the classification of the Security activities as discontinued operations and the space launchers activities of first half 2016 and 2017.-- Adjusted revenue was Euro 16,521 million, up 4.7% year-on-year. Adjusted revenue growth was 7.4% on an organic basis.-- Adjusted recurring operating income [2] grew 2.7% to Euro 2,470 million or 15.0% of adjusted revenue. After one-off items totalling Euro (90) million, adjusted profit from operations was Euro 2,380 million.-- Adjusted net income – Group share at Euro 2,623 million (basic adjusted EPS was Euro 6.39, diluted adjusted EPS was Euro 6.28) rose 45.4% compared with 2016 and included:* For continuing operations, an adjusted net income – Group share of Euro 1,801 million (basic adjusted EPS of Euro 4.39, diluted adjusted EPS of Euro 4.31), 6.6% higher than a year ago and* For discontinued operations an adjusted net income – Group share of Euro 822 million, comprising the contribution of the Security activities up to the finalization date and the post-tax capital gain realized upon their disposal.-- Free cash flow [3] generation was up 32% at Euro 1,438 million compared with Euro 1,091 million in the year-ago period due notably to strong cash from operations, decrease of working capital and lower capital expenditures. 2017 free cash flow represents 58% of adjusted recurring operating income compared to 45% in the prior year.-- Net cash position was Euro 294 million as of December 31, 2017, including the proceeds of the sale of the Security activities and excluding Euro 2 billion of marketable securities pledged at that date in the context of the public offer for Zodiac Aerospace.-- Civil aftermarket [4] grew 11.2% in USD terms in 2017 driven notably by latest generation CFM56, GE90 engines spares and services. Civil aftermarket had a strong finish to 2017 with 13.1% growth in Q4.-- A dividend payment of Euro 1.60 per share will be proposed to the shareholders' vote at the Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2018.-- 2017 key metrics under IFRS 15. Estimated restated key metrics are provided on page 14.Compared to its 2017 estimated restated key metrics in IFRS 15, Safran expects for the full year 2018 and on the basis of the group's scope as of January 1, 2018:-- Adjusted revenue to grow on an organic basis in the range 2% to 4%. At an estimated average spot rate of $1.23 to the Euro in 2018, adjusted revenue is expected to be flat.-- Adjusted recurring operating income to grow between 7% and 10% (at a hedged rate of USD 1.18 to the Euro).-- Free cash flow to be above 50% of adjusted recurring operating income, an element of uncertainty being the rhythm of payments by state-clients.Regarding Zodiac Aerospace acquisition, as the operational work has now started, management will update the market on the integration and synergies plan in April. Guidance 2018 for Safran including Zodiac Aerospace will be provided in early September with the publication of first half 2018 results.-ends-