New Thales UK Headquarters Signals Commitment to British Economy

(Source: Thales UK; issued Feb 26, 2018)

Thales, the defence and aerospace group, has announced the opening of a new country headquarters in Reading in England. The new facility represents a £23m investment and builds on the company’s long-term commitment to the UK.



The opening of the state of the art facility in Green Park, Reading, reaffirms Thales as a major contributor to the UK economy. The new site is bringing 500 highly skilled jobs to the area – including 300 specialised engineers – with capacity to accommodate a further 100 jobs as Thales grows in the region. This is a significant part of Thales’s overall contribution to UK prosperity, employing 6,500 people with annual revenues of £1.3bn.



Thales’s major defence programmes in the UK include the Watchkeeper unmanned air system, the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and the UK MOD’s new chemical and biological detection system to protect British troops.



The new HQ promotes Thales’s emphasis on fostering innovation, being one of the company’s five global centres specifically designed to focus on research and technology –spending around £70m annually in the UK on research and technology. Further to this, the site will serve as Thales in the UK's centre of excellence for secure radio communications, network and infrastructure systems and cyber-security consultancy.



Victor Chavez, Chief Executive of Thales in the UK, said: “The move to Green Park represents a strategic step forward for Thales, bringing together some of our key businesses with our Research team to ensure we remain on the cutting edge of customer-focused, technology and business model innovation.



“This new world-class workspace sets the benchmark for future working environments across Thales in the UK; designed to enable collaboration with customers, partners and suppliers as well as supporting our move to Smart Working.”



