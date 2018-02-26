Rollout of Elite GlobalEye Surveillance Solution Solidifies the Bombardier Global 6000 Aircraft as the Platform of Choice for Special Missions

(Source: Bombardier Inc.; issued Feb 26, 2018)

MONTREAL --- The latest missionized incarnation of Bombardier’s versatile Global 6000 aircraft has been unveiled in Sweden by Saab, a world-class supplier of complex systems for national defense and security. Saab’s GlobalEye, a multi-role Airborne Early Warning and Control system, mounts next-generation surveillance technology on this sophisticated aircraft.



Bombardier business jets are ideal for critical special missions. Modern-day intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems are lighter and more compact, no longer requiring commercial aircraft proportions. The Global 6000 aircraft is a better fit, delivering performance and leading-edge technology in a more efficient package.



“The next-generation GlobalEye program demonstrates the versatility of the Global 6000 aircraft, a sophisticated platform that can be outfitted into an elite surveillance tool,” said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “Its advanced and flexible wing, for example, features leading-edge slats for excellent handling, and delivers a smooth ride that can minimize crew fatigue and extend the life of mission equipment.”



Missionized versions of Bombardier Global aircraft are already in service with elite military clientele, having completed thousands of missions over the last decade, and demonstrating excellent dispatch reliability. Global aircraft are especially attractive for military use because of their speed, agility, endurance and low operating costs compared to other aircraft in their class.



The Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft offers the most available electrical power in its category in its standard configuration via four variable frequency generators and an auxiliary power unit for ultimate reliability on long missions. The Bombardier Vision flight deck offers a head-up display with both Enhanced and Synthetic Vision.



“We carefully selected the robust and sophisticated Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft for our airborne surveillance solutions. It brings a perfect balance of technology, operational performance and cost, and is ideally suited to demanding, multi-level operations,” said Lars Tossman, Vice President and Head of Surveillance Systems, Saab.



The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defense has ordered three GlobalEye aircraft from Saab.



Bombardier boasts more than 1,000 specialized aircraft in service around the world. From its Learjet, Challenger and Global fleet of business aircraft to its versatile Q400 multi-role aircraft, Bombardier offers a wide variety of platforms for government missions, from surveillance and reconnaissance to medical evacuations and VIP transport.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion



