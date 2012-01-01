Hensoldt Brings New Airborne Surveillance Radar Onto Market

(Source: Hensoldt; issued Feb 26; 2018)

MUNICH --- Hensoldt, the leading independent sensor house, is developing an innovative airborne multi-mission surveillance radar which will provide armed forces and border protection authorities with unprecedented situational awareness and extremely short reaction times.



The software-defined radar named PrecISR (derived from ‘precise’, pronunciation: ‘priˈsaiser’) translates latest achievements in active array and digital receiver technology into a scaleable high-performance sensor which can be installed aboard helicopters, UAVs and fixed-wing mission aircraft. Its superior precision and target accuracy make it the sensor of choice for surveillance of large sea and coastal areas against piracy, trafficking or illicit intrusion.



“Hensoldt capitalizes on decades of experience in airborne and space radar”, explains Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller. “Thus, we are able to translate our unique radar capabilities into an innovative product which gives defence and security forces more and better information to counter threats to their citizens’ safety and well-being.”



Due to its software-defined radar modes and electronic beam steering, PrecISR can fulfil different tasks virtually at the same time. It is able to detect, track and classify thousands of objects and thus literally find the ‘needle in a haystack’. Because of its compact design and the fact that all power consuming parts are located outside of the airframe, the airborne platform integration of PrecISR is simplified significantly compared to other radars. PrecISR is in the full-scale development phase. A fully functional flying demonstrator is expected to exist in about one year’s time and a series product in 2020.





Hensoldt is an independent, globally leading supplier of premium sensors for security and surveillance missions. The company comprises the security and defence electronics activities of Airbus Group, which were spun off in 2017. Hensoldt employs approximately 4,300 employees, generating annual revenues of about €1 billion.



