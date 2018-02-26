Saab Provides Swedish Navy with Additional Trackfire RWS Systems

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 26, 2018)

Saab has received an additional order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) regarding Trackfire Remote Weapon Station (RWS) for the Royal Swedish Navy. Trackfire RWS will be installed on the new Combat Boat 90 (Strb90 HSM) used by the navy’s amphibian forces.



“This order is further proof that the Swedish customer continues to trust Saab and our products. Trackfire RWS is a flexible system with very high precision and performance,” says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



This is an addition to a Trackfire RWS order that Saab received from FMV in August 2017.



Trackfire RWS has a very flexible construction which can be adapted to the customers’ needs. A combination of sensors, weapons and integration options for different platforms, in the naval- and ground domains, are available.



Trackfire RWS forms part of Saab’s portfolio of fire control products, together with UTAAS (Universal Tank and Anti-Aircraft Sight) for Combat Vehicle 90. The products share common technology and sub-systems such as the Fire Control Computer, Video Tracking Module, Recoil Buffer and Stabilisation Technology.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

