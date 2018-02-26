To Help NATO Allies Get Off Russian Equipment, the United States Should Revive Defense Lending

(Source: Center for Security Studies; issued Feb 26, 2018)

By Max Bergmann

The militaries of NATO’s former communist members in Eastern Europe remain reliant on aging kits of Soviet and Russian military equipment, leaving them in pressing need of overhaul. As a result, and in response to the Trump administration’s own claim that great power competition is back, Max Bergmann asserts that the US should revive American defense lending through an Eastern European security investment initiative to help bolster the military capabilities of NATO’s eastern allies.Last June, a Romanian fighter jet crashed in a wheat field along the country’s Black Sea coast. The fighter was participating in a Romanian and Bulgarian military exercise when it experienced a major engine malfunction, forcing the pilot to eject. The crash of a NATO country’s jet may sound like a freak accident, but in this case, it is anything but. The plane that went down was not a modern fighter jet, but a Soviet-era MiG-21 from a fleet of aging Soviet fighters that has experienced a litany of accidents.At any given moment less than half of this fleet is operational. This incident highlights a broader issue: The militaries of NATO’s former communist members remain reliant on Soviet-era equipment, leaving them in pressing need of overhaul.This is not the first time the United States has faced the dilemma of how to build a strong military alliance with woefully deficient allies. As the Soviet Union turned from ally to adversary after World War II, the militaries of its newly liberated western European allies were in a shambolic state. U.S. efforts to foster the economic revival of Western European countries through the Marshall Plan were soon followed by a similar effort to revive their military capabilities.Through the 1949 Mutual Defense Assistance Act and the 1951 Mutual Security Act the US provided more than $50 billion (in today’s dollars) in military aid to the newly formed North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). U.S. assistance helped get the militaries of Western Europe back on their feet, laying the groundwork for the most successful military alliance in history.Yet following the end of the Cold War, there was no similar American effort to modernize the militaries of its new Eastern European allies. When NATO expanded in the late 1990s, it incorporated former Eastern Bloc members whose militaries possessed vast aging kits of Soviet and Russian military equipment. As America encouraged Russian integration into Europe, bolstering the military capabilities of NATO’s 10 new eastern members with modern, Western technology didn’t seem to be a pressing need.Today, however, the United States faces the revival of “great power competition” from Russia and China, as the Trump administration outlined in its National Security Strategy. Just as the United States and NATO helped rebuild the militaries of West European nations to counter the Soviet threat, a similar effort to build up the capabilities of Eastern European NATO countries is needed now. While the United States has doggedly pressed its allies to spend more on defense, it should also help these countries do so by supporting their investment in new military capabilities and encouraging them to spend more effectively.Reviving American defense lending through an Eastern European Security Investment Initiative would be a strategically valuable and fiscally manageable way to invest in the military capabilities of NATO’s eastern allies.With the alliance facing a renewed challenge from Russia, the aging hardware of NATO’s eastern members creates numerous vulnerabilities. NATO’s former Eastern Bloc members depend on increasingly decrepit and unreliable Soviet-era equipment that breaks down frequently. Echoing Romania’s troubles, Bulgarian pilots in October refused to even fly their MiG-29s for fear the planes were dangerous to operate.The effectiveness of these countries’ weaponry is also questionable compared to modern Russian systems. For instance, Ukraine’s Soviet-era anti-tank weaponry often proved ineffective against modern Russian tanks with reactive armor. Romania and Bulgaria’s air defense systems are largely of Soviet origin and increasingly obsolete against modern threats.By continuing to operate Soviet-bloc equipment, Eastern NATO members also have to maintain a relationship with Russia’s defense industry — now under Western sanctions — to perform maintenance and procure spare parts and components. The Czech military’s Chief of the General Staff, Josef Becvar, explained recently that 41 of his country’s 51 helicopters were Russian-made, noting, “It causes enormous problems, spare parts are lacking. We are in fact captives of the Russian suppliers.”This reliance not only injects cash into Russia’s defense industry, but also gives Russia leverage and influence over Eastern European militaries.Thus, like Western European countries prior to the Marshall Plan, the states of Eastern Europe today form a poor first line of defense against a resurgent Russia. Recognizing this, the United States has invested billions of dollars through the European Deterrence Initiative, formerly the European Reassurance Initiative, to bolster its military presence in Europe.NATO has also bolstered air policing missions over the Baltic Sea and north Atlantic and bolstered its forward deployed presence through multinational battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. But while the United States and NATO have spent billions to bolster the alliance’s military presence, they have not devoted significant resources to help bolster the individual military capabilities of eastern allies.The United States and NATO have pestered Eastern European states to spend more on defense and modernize their forces off of Russian equipment. But four years after Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea, progress has been slow. NATO’s eastern members aren’t oblivious to the renewed Russian threat, but building a modern and capable force after decades of neglect and underinvestment is an arduous and expensive undertaking.To be sure, NATO’s eastern members have finally begun to spend more to phase out their Soviet-bloc equipment. Poland is undertaking an ambitious modernization effort, procuring a Patriot missile system to upgrade its air defenses. Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Slovakia have all expressed interest in modernizing their fighter fleets. And the Baltic states have all procured Javelin anti-tank missiles.But these efforts are often limited one-off procurements hampered by resource shortfalls. New procurements are often limited in quantity, as illustrated by Romania halving its planned acquisition of F-16s from 24 to 12.-ends-