Successful Hot Refueling Trial Cum Sortie of LCA-Tejas

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Feb 27, 2018)

A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft is tested for “hot” refueling on the tarmac at HAL’s Bangaluru airport. The test is part of the aircraft’s working up to what HAL calls Full Operational Clearance. (HAL photo)

BENGALURU --- Inching close to Final Operational Clearance (FOC), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited carried out a hot refueling on indigenous Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas followed by a sortie at HAL airport, Bengaluru yesterday. The system performance during the refueling session was in-line with design requirements and was satisfactory.



In the history of IAF aircraft, LCA will be the first aircraft to fly with this unique capability of hot refueling and HAL has successfully demonstrated this on LCA Tejas LSP8 aircraft.



Hot Refueling is a single point pressure refueling of the aircraft with the engine in operation. It is a process by which a fighter aircraft is refueled (in between sorties) while its engine is in operation, thereby cutting down the refueling time by half and turn-around time significantly.



This capability is highly desired in combat situation which basically puts aside the need for the pilot to park the aircraft, power down and exit the cockpit for refueling to begin



Further, with this, a major requirement of LCA Air Force Mk.1A has been achieved.



