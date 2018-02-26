U.S. Army Program Could Provide Defense Against UAVs

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 26, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Army is looking to improve its ability to defend against unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). Funding for this effort is included in the Fiscal Year 2019 defense budget.



This project could provide a new surface-to-air missile that can engage rockets, cruise missiles, UAVs and rounds fired by artillery pieces and mortars. The Expanded Mission Area Missile (EMAM) will work with the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2.



IFPC features a multi-mission launcher. This launcher will accommodate a range of missiles, including EMAM and the AIM-9X Sidewinder.



The U.S. Army plans to spend $519.7 million on the IFPC from through Fiscal 2023. Another $51 million will support integration of the EMAM into the system's launcher.



The Pentagon selected three companies as contenders for the EMAM contract.



