DRDO Successfully Test Flight Rustom 2

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 25, 2018)

DRDO successfully flew its Rustom 2 today at its Aeronautical Test Range(ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga. This flight assumes significance due to the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine. All parameters were normal.



Secretary Dept. of Defence (R&D) & Chairman DRDO Dr. S. Christopher, Director General of Aeronautical System Dr. CP Ramanarayanan, DG Electronics & Communication Systems Ms. J Manjula along with senior scientists witnessed the flight and congratulated Rustom team.







