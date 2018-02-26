Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) Receives Project Biro Order from Armscor

(Source: Damen Shipyards; issued Feb 26, 2018)

An artist’s impression of the Inshore Patrol Vessels that South Africa has ordered from the Dutch Damen shipyards as part of its Project Biro. The order covers three boats. (Damen image)

Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) has received an order from Armscor – the acquisition agency for the South African Department of Defence – for three Inshore Patrol Vessels (IPV), 62 x 11 metres.



The vessels form part of the South African Navy’s Project Biro. The project aims to develop South Africa’s maritime security, ensuring that the country has the capability to respond effectively, rapidly and cost-efficiently to maritime threats such as illegal trafficking and fishing.



DSCT received the order exactly four years to the day that it received the order to deliver vessels for a previous project for the South African Navy – Project Canter. The yard is delighted to be able to continue to provide support to the navy, says Chairman Mr. Sam Montsi.



“We are very happy to receive this order and are looking forward to this continuation of our long-standing relationship with the South African Navy.”



Participating in Project Biro underlines Damen’s commitment to the South African Government’s Operation Phakisa initiative, which aims to unlock the potential of the country’s maritime industry.



Mr. Montsi continues: “At DSCT we are not only about shipbuilding and repair, but also about providing people with the opportunities needed to reach their potential – whether they work for us or for one of our many local suppliers – and supporting the country’s economy. DSCT is about the development of an entire shipbuilding and related industries.”



Naturally, with this philosophy in mind, DSCT will be sourcing as many components and services as possible for the project from South Africa-based suppliers. In this regard, DSCT plans to provide active support for the Government’s Enterprise Supplier Development programme, supporting small and micro-businesses in the country.



The project will also actively contribute to the Department of Trade & Industry’s National Industrial Participation (NIP) programme and the complimentary, defence-focused Defence Industrial Participation (DIP). In turn this contributes to the Government’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) initiative. DSCT is a Level-3 BBBEE rated company.



The IPVs will be the first vessels of a Damen Sea Axe design to operate in South Africa. The Sea Axe is a revolutionary, Damen patented hull design, which offers exceptional seakeeping behavior. The straight-edged, axe-shaped bow cuts through the water, minimising slamming for improved safety and comfort on board and significantly reduced fuel consumption and emissions.





Damen Shipyards Group operates 33 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 10,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,000 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers some 180 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.



