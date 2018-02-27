Japan Successfully Launches Intelligence Satellite

(Source: Jiji Press; posted Feb 27, 2018)

TANEGASHIMA, Japan --- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched on Tuesday an H-2A rocket carrying an information-gathering optical satellite of the government.



The H-2A Launch Vehicle No. 38 lifted off from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Center on Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 1:34 p.m. (4:34 a.m. GMT).



The satellite was put into orbit as scheduled about 20 minutes after the launch.



Japan introduced information-gathering satellites in response to a ballistic missile launch by North Korea in 1998. The missile flew over the Japanese archipelago and fell into the Pacific.



The de facto spy satellites are operated by the Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center.



