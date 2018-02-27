AM-X Aircraft of the TG "Black Cats" Reach 4000 Flight Hours In-Theater

(Source: Italian Air Force; issued Feb 27, 2018)

(Issued in Italian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Another important milestone for AM-X of the "Black Cats" Task Group of the 51st Wing, deployed with Task Force Air - Kuwait.



On 23 February, the milestone of the 4,000 flight hours in the theater of operations was reached by the Italian AM-Xs operating with TFA Kuwait, and it was celebrated with a sober ceremony in the presence of the Commander of the Italian National Contingent Command Air (NCC Air), the staff of the Task Force Air – Kuwait (TFA-K) and a representative of the Coalition's foreign personnel.



The Commander of the IT NCC Air and the TFA-K thanked the staff of the Black Cats, complimenting them on the achievement, and stressed the importance of teamwork carried out by the entire Italian contingent.



The Commander also praised his own staff; a cohesive group, at the forefront and capable of carrying out numerous tasks in a difficult environmental and operational context, but at the same time aware of operating for a just cause.



The "Black Cats" Task Group



The AM-X, coming from the 51st Wing based at Istrana (TV), constitute a major point of excellence of the Italian contribution to the national "Prima Parthica" and international "Inherent Resolve" operation aimed at combating Daesh.



The "Black Cats" Task Group, made up mainly of personnel from the 51st Wing and the 3rd RMV at Treviso, works in full synergy with all the components of the TFA-K, and in particular with the I2MEC (Integrated Italian Multisensor Exploitation Cell) which, together with other PED (Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination) units in Italy, carries out the activity of analyzing the images taken by the pilots with the RecceLite system, and provides the ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) products necessary for Coalition operations.



The AM-X of the Black Cats Task Group is a versatile and reliable asset.



Thanks to the sophisticated RecceLite aerotactic reconnaissance system, they have made it possible to acquire a significant quantity of very high-resolution images of the points of interest to the Coalition.



The tactics, techniques and procedures used in flight by the Black Cats pilots have been perfected over the years, allowing them to photograph more and more points of interest. This makes the AM-X the most efficient tactical air reconnaissance aircraft in terms of time spent in the area of operations and points of interest recovered.



The mission of the IT NCC / Task Force Air Kuwait



The IT NCC / Task Force Air Kuwait has been carrying out intelligence, surveillance, aerial reconnaissance, electronic warfare and in-flight refueling since October 2014. It uses the Predator, AM-X and Boeing KC-767 tanker aircraft located on three bases but perfectly integrated -- and synergistic -- with the multiple components of the international coalition.



