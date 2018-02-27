LifePort Awarded Contract for Ballistic Protection Systems

(Source: Sikorsky; issued Feb 27, 2018)

LAS VEGAS --- LifePort, a Sikorsky company, announced today a contract award for 25 customized Black Hawk Ballistic Protection Systems (BPS) to an undisclosed customer in the Middle East. These systems will provide both crew and passengers protection from ground-based ballistic threats. LifePort’s unique design allows the customer to easily re-configure the cabin to support various mission profiles, while maintaining uncompromised protection. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.



“LifePort has a long history of providing high-quality ballistic protection solutions to customers in the Middle East,” said Noah Zuckerman, LifePort general manager. “We are excited to continue that tradition and deliver systems that protect both the US and our allies as they execute their missions under some of the most demanding conditions the world has to offer.”



LifePort specializes in the design, integration and certification of lightweight armor solutions for both rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft. LifePort armor systems maximize mission safety while limiting the impact to aircraft weight and capability. From local and federal law enforcement, to the armed forces including special operations missions, LifePort armor systems provide protection for both military and public service personnel worldwide.





