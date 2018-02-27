Nordic Defence Cooperation Deepened During Finland’s Presidency in 2017

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 27, 2018)

The annual report on Nordic defence cooperation (NORDEFCO) has been published. During the Finnish presidency in 2017, the focus was on ensuring continuity, securing the progress of on-going projects, and promoting defence policy while extending it to cover also northern regions.The key results of Finland's presidency include the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Surveillance Information Exchange and promoting the joint procurement of combat uniforms. A decision was also reached to review the NORDEFCO vision.NORDEFCO was set up in 2009 by Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. Presidency is rotating among the participating countries. Norway will hold the presidency in 2018.