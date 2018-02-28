Strengthening Partnerships: RAF Brize Norton Twins with Wunstorf

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Feb 28, 2018)

An agreement to officially mark the twinning of RAF Brize Norton and Wunstorf Air Base in Germany has been signed.



On Monday 26 February 2018, Group Captain Tim Jones, RAF Brize Norton’s Station Commander, and personnel from Number LXX Squadron, visited the German Air Base to sign the Twinning Charter with Colonel Ludger Bette, Wunstorf’s Base Commander. Wunstorf Air Base is home to Air Transport Wing 62, the unit that operates the German fleet of Airbus A400M aircraft.



The charter formally recognises the twinning of the two Bases, to enable increased collaboration in aspects of defence, security and, more importantly, lessons learned from the mutual operation of the A400M. Also, under this new agreement, a steering group will be implemented, which will be responsible for setting the direction of the working groups, the reporting of progress and dissemination of information to the relevant areas.



Wing Commander Ed Horne, Officer Commanding No. LXX Squadron said: “This is an opportunity for both organisations to work much more closely together specifically on A400M Atlas in the first instance. However, there are many similarities between Wunstorf and RAF Brize Norton in terms of air mobility, air transport and parachuting, and we believe that we have a lot to learn from each other.”



The twinning will also enable the two bases to share training resources, knowledge, and allow for the formal exchange of personnel to take place, which will not only provide an opportunity to work more closely, and improve the operational capability of the A400M Atlas, but will strengthen the existing relationship between the two Air Mobility Forces.



Colonel Ludger Bette, Base Commander Air Transport Wing 62 said: “We are convinced that we can improve our performance and achievements by sharing information, experience and, most importantly, best practice.”



-ends-

