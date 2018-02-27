New Artillery Systems Fielded Near Volgograd, Southern Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 27, 2018)

The formation stationed in Volgograd, Southern MD, has received a batch of the 2S19 Msta-S modernized self-propelled artillery howitzers.



The 2S19 Msta-S modernized howitzers are equipped with an automated fire control system; the rate of fire has been increased. Besides, digital electronic charts can be used in the system.



Moreover, the system has fire guidance equipment (ballistic computer, survey control device, satellite navigation system).



The howitzer can fire high-explosive, impulse-reaction jamming ammo, and Krasnopol high-precision guided ammo.



-ends-

