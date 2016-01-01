Leonardo: Era Group to Mark Entry of AW609 Tiltrotor into the US Commercial Market

-- Under the agreement, Era will take delivery of two AW609s plus training package in 2020

-- Era’s AW609s will be used to perform offshore/utility, VIP, EMS, and SAR missions

-- Requirements for approximately 50 AW609s have been expressed by operators worldwide to date





ROME --- Leonardo and Era Group (Era) have announced today the signing of a landmark agreement that would launch the AW609 into service in the US commercial market and demonstrate its capabilities on a wider scale.



Building upon their previous efforts in helping to mature the design, development and supportability of the AW609, Era will take delivery of two aircraft in 2020 plus a dedicated training package. These aircraft, in a 9-passenger utility configuration, will be used for numerous applications, including offshore/utility, VIP, EMS, and SAR missions in USA.



“Era Group’s decision to operate the AW609 marks a new milestone in the program and represents a major step forward in bringing this groundbreaking aircraft to market,” said Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters. “A longtime partner of Leonardo as our largest civil customer, Era’s forward-thinking approach to the future of aviation leverages investments in vertical lift technologies that will change the way the world flies.”



“As we celebrate our 70th year in service, we continue to scan the horizon for the technology in aviation that will allow us to continue to serve our customers and communities in an ever-changing world,” said Chris Bradshaw, CEO of Era Group, Inc. “We see the AW609 as part of our future and look forward to building upon the collaboration with Leonardo as Era prepares to launch commercial tiltrotor operations across the diverse missions we operate.”



The unique flight characteristics of the AW609 combine the benefits of a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft into one type. The AW609 can take off and land vertically, flying above adverse weather conditions with up to nine people in comfort in a pressurized cabin at twice the speed and range typical of helicopters, representing the next generation of aircraft transport.



With the AW609, Leonardo is opening up new possibilities for a wide range of missions including search and rescue, VIP/corporate transport, emergency medical services, offshore transport, and homeland security.



Development leverages the full scope of Leonardo’s global engineering and industrial capabilities with initial deliveries to take place from the company’s Philadelphia assembly line. Requirements for approximately 50 AW609s have been expressed by operators worldwide to date.





With 70 years of experience, Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport provider in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era also provides helicopters and related services to third-party helicopter operators and customers in other countries in Latin America and Asia. A wide range of Leonardo helicopter models is operated by Era including the AW119, AW109 Power, AW139 and AW189.



Leonardo is among the top ten global players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy’s main industrial company. As a single entity from January 2016, organised into seven business divisions (Helicopters; Aircraft; Aero-structures; Airborne & Space Systems; Land & Naval Defence Electronics; Defence Systems; Security & Information Systems), Leonardo operates in the most competitive international markets by leveraging its areas of technology and product leadership. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2016 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of 12 billion Euros and has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the UK, the U.S. and Poland.



